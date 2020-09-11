Arsenal’s backup goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez is set to leave the Gunners this summer.

The backup goalie last season impressed while standing in for injured Bernd Leno. Martinez’s performance sparked controversies among Arsenal fans. Supporters began to debate who should be the first choice goalkeeper after seeing the Argentine’s ability.

Martinez was also very crucial to Arsenal’s triumph in the FA Cup and Community shield.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is believed to be keen on tying down the Argentine to a new deal, but Martinez reportedly turned down the latest contract offer as he wants more regular first-team football.

Bernd Leno’s return to action is one reason fuelling Martinez’s decision to quit. Leno’s return would see him start ahead of Martinez in Arsenal’s Saturday game against London neighbours, Fulham.

Martinez is likely to join Aston Villa if he quits Arsenal after they tabled two bids for the 28-year-old.

Reportedly, Martinez would prefer to stay in England amidst interest from Laliga side Villareal.