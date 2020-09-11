By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Director General, Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze has backed the Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo on his stand that women should submit to their husbands in marriage, saying that critic, Daddy Freeze is leading many people astray.

Akabueze, who is also a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, was reacting after Pastor David Ibiyeomie attacked Daddy Freeze for challenging Oyedepo.

But Akabueze said Ibiyeomie’s angry outburst only distracted attention from the main issues of submission, saying that Oyedepo was completely right, as Daddy Freeze had a penchant for using his eloquence and media reach to peddle wrong interpretations of scriptures.

“Unfortunately, Bishop Ibiyeomie’s angry outburst against Daddy Freeze has distracted attention from what I consider to be the real issue, ie, the correct interpretation of scriptures. Daddy Freeze has a penchant for using his eloquence and media reach to peddle wrong interpretations of scriptures, as he has done in this case.

“My fear is that many are thereby being led astray, and that is why occasionally I intervene to point out his error. Apostle Paul likened the relationship between a wife and her husband to that between the church and Christ.

“Freeze’s argument about mutual submission would therefore imply that the church and Christ are also to submit to one another! This cannot be. Only the church is to submit to Christ, and not vice-versa. Christ loved the church (ie, the people), and gave His life for it, even before it submitted to Him, and continues to love it regardless.

“Therefore, a husband is not to make submission a pre-condition for loving his wife. Neither should the wife make her husband loving her a precondition to submit to him (as Freeze preaches). Husband and wife will each be judged separately when they die, and none can excuse his/her own disobedience to God’s word by the other person’s failures,” he said.

According to Akabueze, a woman who truly desired the best out of her marriage should embrace the scriptural injunction to submit to her husband, saying that Apostle Peter wrote on the same subject in 1 Peter 3:1-2, which said “[1] In like manner, you married women, be submissive to your own husbands, so that even if any do not obey the Word [of God], they may be won over not by discussion but by the [godly] lives of their wives.

“[2] When they observe the pure and modest way in which you conduct yourselves, together with your reverence [for your husband; you are to feel for him all that reverence includes: to respect, defer to, revere him-to honor, esteem, appreciate, prize, and, in the human sense, to adore him, that is, to admire, praise, be devoted to, deeply love, and enjoy your husband].”





He said submission is not a dirty word and did not not make the woman inferior to the man in any way, after-all they were both created in God’s image, adding that for good order sake, God had ordained that the husband be the head of the household.

“Remember the saying that there cannot be two captains in one ship? If Freeze were to study Ephesians 5 in some other versions of the Bible than the one he read from, he would find that verse 18 to 21 is one continuous sentence, in which Paul was addressing the entire church. The injunctions for husband and wife then begin from verse 22 and end at verse 33. I strongly recommend the following passage of scriptures to Daddy Freeze: 2 Timothy 2:15-19,” he said on his Facebook page.