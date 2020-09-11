By Leonard Okachie
Abia Police Command has arrested four persons in connection with the killing of a police inspector, Princewill Divine.
Mrs Janet Agbede, the state’s Commissioner of Police, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Umuahia on Friday.
Agbede said that the late Divine was among the five Police Mobile Force personnel attached to 28 and 55 squadrons who were attacked on September 7, at Okagwe Junction, Ohafia.
She said the policemen were attacked by about 30 yet-to-be-identified gunmen at a bus stop pavilion located at the nip point where they were taking shelter during heavy rainfall.
Agbede said: “The criminals, armed with guns, machetes and other dangerous weapons, unexpectedly shot at the policemen and cruelly used machetes on the policemen who in-turn retaliated.
“One of the policemen, Inspector Princewill Divine, died instantly, another had his wrist cut off, while others were left with varying degrees of injury.”
According to her, the hoodlums, who might have sustained bullet wounds, carted away three AK47 rifles with some ammunition.
However, the CP revealed that the four persons arrested in connection with the incident were helping in the investigation to ensure further arrests and recovery of police firearms.
She reassured law-abiding citizens of the state and all residents to continue with their lawful businesses.
The CP urged them to avoid any act capable of causing a breach of peace.
NAN
