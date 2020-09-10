By Ibrahim G. Ahmad

Zamfara Commissioner of Education Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi on Thursday denied that the government had prevented three final year students of Government Girls Arabic Secondary School, Gusau from sitting for their final year examination.

The Commissioner made the denial following widespread condemnation of the action, which residents said was an attempt to truncate the future of the girls.

Abdullahi however told newsmen in Gusau that, though the three students were earlier suspended for cooking in their dormitory, they were allowed to sit for the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination, but made to leave the school after each paper.

He explained that the government suspended the students, as their action was capable of causing a fire outbreak in the school.

A source who sought anonymity had told newsmen that the students were not allowed to sit for Physics practical and Civic Education examinations.

A traditional title holder, Sardaunan Shikafi, Alhaji Aliyu Jibrin had earlier said he would pursue the matter on behalf of the three girls.

He said, “I cannot say exactly what happened, but I received a complain that three final year students namely; Hadiza Tijjani, Hajara Buhari and Ummi Lawal of GGASS Gusau were suspended.

“My worry is that they are final year students, and missing their exams is a serious gap to the community and overall development of the state.





“I will go to the school with them for further clarification to understand the truth of the matter before any action,” he said.