Michael Adeshina

Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo celebrated his beautiful wife, Olubunmi with a simple and heart melting message as she clocked 39 today.

In a special post on his Instagram page, Ninalowo described his wife and mother of his two kids as his “best half” and a “gift” from God.

He also used the opportunity to pray for the beautiful Queen Nino.

Read his heart-melting message below:

” Happy birthday to my best half. My woman my everything. Thanks for being the gift that you are Olubunmi. The rest of your life will be the best of it in Jesus mighty name… My G! Love you eternally Queen Nino_b.”

Nino also shared a video of himself and his queen, having a good time.

Ninalowo and Bunmi found love from a young age. They both admitted it was love at first sight but their marriage had also experienced its downtimes.

It came at a point when Nino’s fine boy looks and career as an actor didn’t help matters. He was constantly linked to different women in the industry.





Bunmi needed explanations and assurance. She got none and her faith in him dropped.

They separated for two years but came back stronger.

Nino admitted he was selfish in his pursuit of success and didn’t listen to her woman’s heart cry.

Realizing his mistake, Ninalowo retraced his steps so he chose to take himself out of the box and see things from a perspective that works for the family.