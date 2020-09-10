By Preye Campbell

A University of Lagos student, Oni Eniola Priscilla has emerged winner of the second edition of the Future Brand Idol (FBI) 2020.

The contest, which sought to discover and breed young creative talents in Nigerian Tertiary Institutions, had six finalists out of several entries from different institutions across the country pitch for the ultimate prize of a scholarship.

At the final pitch, which was organized virtually, Priscilla of the University of Lagos emerged the second Future Brand Idol and received a scholarship in partnership with 02 Academy, Lagos.

Emmanuel Dairo from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) came second while Faithful David, also from NIJ emerged third.

In his speech, team lead of FBI, Abdullahi Ahmed applauded the stakeholders in the integrated marketing communication industry for their support in the sustainability of talents in the industry, in order to groom students who will grow to be future brand solution providers.

He further reported that FBI is not an annual event and series of activities has been mapped out to afford students access to practical knowledge about their courses via interaction with professionals through training, seminars, and workshops.

Meanwhile, the grand juror, Mr Olalekan Akinyele, who is the deputy creative director of Dare Create, praised the efforts of the FBI team for their efforts, while encouraging participants to remain focused and learn the techniques of skill acquisition and creative solutions to enable them thrive in the industry.

The jury members present at the event include Mr Akinyele, group head, Corporate Communications, BUA Group, Mr Otega Ogra, business director of Dare Create, Funke Adekola, associate provost, 02 Academy, Ozorbemem Uche and cofounder/ chief operating officer of Disrupt Lab, Ademola Adeshola.





The finalists of this edition’s FBI contest include Abdulrahman Toheeb of Fountain University Oshogbo, Faithful David, Yakubu Joan Ifeoluwa, Pelumi Naomi Ogunade and Emmanuel Dairo from NIJ and Oni Eniola Priscilla of University of Lagos.

FBI has organized two brand competitions since its inception in January 2019.