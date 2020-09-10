By Abankula with agency reports

Dominic Thiem reached the US Open semi-finals for the first time after outclassing Alex de Minaur in straight sets at Flushing Meadows.

The reward for the 2020 Australian Open runner-up is a semi-final showdown on 11 September with 2019 US Open finalist Daniil Medvedev.

The match promises to be a semi-final blockbuster, just like the other semi-final between German Alexander Zverev and Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta.

A beaten quarter-finalist previously in New York in 2018, second seed Thiem showcased his quality in a 6-1 6-2 6-4 victory over the spirited Australian on Wednesday.

He becomes the first Austrian to reach the US Open semi-final.

The highest-ranked player remaining at the grand slam following Novak Djokovic’s default and with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at home in Europe – Thiem produced plenty of power from the baseline from the outset to oust de Minaur.

Thiem is braced for a difficult showdown against third seed Medvedev, who was denied by Rafael Nadal in a thrilling five-set decider last year on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“I would say that he comes very close to the big three players in terms that he can play his level, his top level, for doesn’t matter how long, I mean, four, five, six hours,” Thiem, who lost an entertaining Australian Open final to Novak Djokovic this year, said.





“That’s going to be really, really difficult.

“But I’m looking forward to that one. I think it’s going to be a big stage, even if it’s without fans. It’s going to be a great semi-final.”

Medvedev stormed into the semi-final earlier on Wednesday, after clinically demolishing his childhood friend, Andrey Rublev 7-6(6) 6-3 7-6(5).

It was the first time two Russians reached the quarter-finals at a Grand Slam since Igor Andreev and Nikolay Davydenko at Roland Garros in 2007.

Medvedev showed no fear during a ruthless display that sent him through to the last four without losing a set.

No player in the Open Era has won the U.S. Open men’s title without dropping a set.

The third seed never gave Rublev a break chance in the entire match while hammering down 16 aces.

“I felt like I could get in trouble so I was very happy with the win,” said Medvedev.

He however raised fitness concerns during the match after he called for the trainer to work on his shoulder.