By Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Detectives of the Rivers State Police Command are interrogating a 38-year-old man, Uchenna Onyegbele Tobias, who was arrested for allegedly defiling his three daughters.

Mrs Christaina Tobias, who reported her husband to human rights advocates and the Police has called for his prosecution for allegedly defiling their three daughters who are minors.

Mrs Tobias, in an interview with Journalists, called on the Rivers State Police Command to ensure that her husband who is presently detained at Elekahia Police Station in Port Harcourt face justice.

Narrating her ordeal, the mother of four disclosed that in the month of May this year, she went to market on that fateful day and asked her 10-year-old daughter to bath her younger sibling.

She revealed that her female neighbour who opted to help to bath the five-year-old daughter discovered that the child had been penetrated.

She said on arrival from the market, the neighbour informed her and that they took the girl to a hospital ran by Doctors Without Borders where a medical examination was done on the child, which reportedly showed she was defiled.

Mrs Tobias said her husband, on noticing she was aware of his latest atrocity escaped from the house and did not return until he was arrested on Wednesday.

She further revealed that she caught her husband in 2012 using his finger to penetrate their 10-year-old daughter who was two years then and that when she raised the alarm, her mother in-law with her husband beat her up while the village women warned her not to mention the case again.





Mrs Tobias stated that in 2017 her husband had used his finger to penetrate her five-year-old daughter when she was two years and that she reported him to the Police, while he was later granted bail when she declined following up the case due to pressure from some quarters.

She disclosed that her husband came to Port Harcourt this year and pleaded for forgiveness and that she forgave him not knowing he had not repented.

The spokesperson of Rivers State Police Command, SP Omoni Nnamdi was yet to respond to text messages sent to his mobile phone neither did he pick several calls put across to him.