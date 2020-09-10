By Taiwo Okanlawon

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has warned Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde not to interfere in the leadership crisis of the Peoples Democratic Party in South-West states.

Speaking on Wednesday, Fayose who admitted tha Mr. Makinde was a zonal leader as the only PDP governor in the region, but he should not interfere with local politics.

“There has been a reasonable Cold War about who and who become the executive of the zone. Governor Makinde has demanded that the zonal executive be sacked and a caretaker be foisted on the zone, which the party did,” he said.

“The fact that there is a sitting governor does not say I should go to another man’s state. Nobody should come to my state; if you come to my state, I will face you squarely. I will continue to respect him because he is my brother; I love him so much and I was part of his emergence.”

Fayose had led the national delegates of the PDP including the chairmen of the party in Osun (Olatunde Akanfe), Ekiti (Bisi Kolawole), and Lagos (Deji Doherty) to Abeokuta, Ogun State capital to take over the party’s secretariat from a faction led by late Buruji Kashamu.

The PDP leaders resolved that no state party leadership should be governed by another.

Meanwhile, Senator Biodun Olujimi representing Ekiti South Senatorial District accused Fayose of conspiring against Makinde.

She said: “Makinde is the symbol of the party in the South-West.





“So, anything that must come from the zone must come through him. Fayose and his conspirators’ visit to Uche Secondus was nothing but recreational. I can take anybody to the national secretariat of the party, and we take pictures.”