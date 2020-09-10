By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The Nigerian University Commission (NUC) has approved the take-off of the Imo State University for Agriculture and Environmental Sciences.

It is scheduled to take-off in October 2020, according to a press statement released by Oguwike Nwachuku, CPS/Media Adviser to Imo State Governor.

The approval underscores the efforts which the Imo State government led by Governor Hope Uzodimma has made towards the establishment of a second university for the state.

Recently, the NUC panel was in Imo State to carry out the necessary verification exercises on the state facilities, human and physical infrastructures.

The cheery news was communicated to reporters at the end of the weekly Executive Council Meeting at the Exco Chambers, Government House, Owerri presided over by Governor Uzodimma.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Declan Emelumba flanked by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Bernard Ikegwuoha, Commissioner for Health Dr Damaris Osunkwo and the Chief Press Secretary/ Media Adviser to the Governor Mr Oguwike Nwachuku, informed that Executive Council is happy that something new is happening in the Education Sector of the State.

Emelumba said that the Imo State University of Science and Environmental Sciences, Umuagwo will take off by October when other universities would be resuming for a new academic session.

In the same vein, the Council has approved the immediate relocation of Faculty of Engineering Imo State University Owerri to its permanent site at Okigwe.





Meanwhile, the Council applauded Governor Uzodimma for inaugurating a strong Governing Board for the Imo State University.