By Taiwo Okanlawon

The two-time Grammy-winning recording artist and talking drum master Sikiru Adepoju is out with ‘Goin’ Somewhere’, a single off his upcoming album titled ‘OPE’.

The new song is coming barely a month after the 69-year-old dropped ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ – a vibrant remake of John Denver’s iconic song of the same title.

‘Ajaja’, the first single from the album, was released in March.

The album OPE (which means gratitude in Yoruba language) is a collaborative project by The Riddim Doctors.

It will be released officially via MansMark Records on September 24 across all digital platforms and compact disc outlets.

‘Goin’ Somewhere’ is already available across all digital music stores including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes Store and Amazon Music.

The recording artist is widely celebrated for his Grammy Award in 2009 for an album titled ‘Global Drum Project’ alongside Hart and two others as members of the group he met through the respected Nigerian drummer, Babatunde Olatunji. He had earlier in 1991 won a Grammy Certificate with the same group as a collaborator in the Planet Drum group.

Distributed by DashGo, ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ is the second single off ỌPẸ (Yoruba Nigerian for “gratitude”), Adepoju’s upcoming debut nine-track album and collaboration with Riddim Doctors project.





The Riddim Doctors project aims to celebrate African roots music while also infusing it with diverse new flavours.

The all-star international ensemble features Adepoju, sibling and fellow percussionist Saminu Adepoju; fusion guitarist Peter Fujii; Latin jazz percussionist Giovanni Hildalgo; drummer Ian Herman; singer and multi-instrumentalist Richie “Shakin” Nagan; producer and songwriter Femi Ojetunde and steel drummer Douglas Val Serrant. Guest artists that will feature in the album include tabla virtuoso, Zakir Hussain; Widespread Panic bassist, Dave Schools; Dead & Company keyboardist Jeff Chimenti; vocalist Bola Abimbola among others.

The Riddim Doctors’ debut album, ỌPẸ will be released on MansMark Records, the AfroWest Music Hub, on September 24, 2020.