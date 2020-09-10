Nigeria has recorded 197 new cases of COVID-19, which take the total infections in the country to 55,829 on Thursday night.

In the update released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Plateau recorded 83 of the 197 cases while Lagos followed with 48.

The rest are: “Kaduna-17, FCT 16, Ogun-11, Katsina-7, Imo-4, Edo-3, Nasarawa-3, Rivers-2, Bayelsa-1, Oyo-1, Osun-1”

The total number of COVID-19 patients successfully discharged now stands at 43,810 while fatalities stand at 1,075.

Checkout the breakdown of total COVID-19 cases by state below: