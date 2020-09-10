By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Ben Llewellyn-Jones has been appointed by the United Kingdom to replace Ms. Harriet Thompson as British Deputy High Commissioner (DHC) in Nigeria.

This is after Ms. Harriet Thompson concluded her four-year tenure as DHC in Lagos and Abuja.

According to a statement released by the mission Llewellyn-Jones, the new DHC to Nigeria is an experienced diplomat with knowledge of many places in the world.

He had also worked previously in the Nigerian capital of Abuja as political counsellor between July 2014 and July 2017.

The new Nigeria DHC also served as DHC in South Africa between August 2017 and this year, supporting trade and investment.

Llewellyn-Jones all through his career has held a range of responsibilities including leading UK policy to prevent dangerous climate change and working to support UK agencies tackling organised crime.

He was also the Deputy Head of the Climate Change and Energy Group at the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office in 2009 to 2010, and the Head of the Third Country Relations Team at the UK Home Office in 2006.

The new DHC according to the statement would focus on supporting trade, investment and development in Nigeria and also grow commercial links between the UK and Nigeria.





Upon arrival in Nigeria, the diplomat was quoted to have said that he is excited about his new role. He also revealed he enjoyed working in Abuja and looks forward to living and working in Lagos.

Ben also said he would do all he can to support trade, investment and development in Nigeria.