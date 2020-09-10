emPawa boss, Nigerian singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur Oluwatosin Ajibade, better known by his stage name Mr Eazi, premieres a new single dubbed “Oh My Gawd” featuring American rapper Nicki Minaj, Major Lazer and K4mo.

Talking about the collaboration, Mr Eazi said:

This record was really fun to make, and it’s crazy how it went from hearing a K4mo intro in the studio with Fred Again (Headieone, Stormzy ft BurnaBoy, Ed Sheeran), to me jumping on it and then Diplo hopping in! And Walshy hitting me up to say it’s a banger—next thing Nicki is on it! Been a journey