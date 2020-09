Gospel singer and Spaghetti Records label recording artiste Monique, unveils the official visual for her latest track entitled “Halleluyah All The Way”.

The record is off her third studio 14-track album, “Working For Me” (2018). ‘Hallelujah All the Way’ was directed by LexTen.

“Let your Faith go ahead of you, confront every situation with confidence that your GOD is bigger. Mountains obey the Praise of GOD”. Monique wrote…