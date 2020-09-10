The Lagos State Building Investment Company, LBIC Plc, is driving stronger collaboration with Lagos State Government in a bid to open more opportunities for residents of the State to acquire homes through mortgage schemes.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of LBIC, Mr Hakeem Ogunniran, when members of the Board and Management of the Company paid a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in his office on Tuesday, 8th Spetember, 2020.

The move follows the charge by Governor Sanwo-Olu to the Management of the bank to unlock LBIC assets and avail mortgages to Lagosians at competitive rates.

According to the Chairman, the Board and Management of the leading mortgage company are determined to collaborate with the administration of Babajide Sanwo-olu to reduce housing deficits in the State.

He stated that LBIC Plc will therefore continue to support and partner the government in its quest to ensure Home-for-all for Lagosians especially through its Rent-To-Own Scheme.

The Chairman thanked the Governor for his support in creating a new path for growth for the bank and also said his team and himself are really excited with the robust understanding that exists between LBIC and the Lagos State Government, which is the major shareholder of the Company, and express their determination to strengthen the relationship.