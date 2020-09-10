By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Primary schools in Lagos State will not resume on September 21, the state government said on Thursday, as it adopts phase re-opening of schools.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had said recently that primary and secondary schools in Lagos State would resume on September 21, but said the date would be tentative.

Special Adviser on Education to the Governor, Tokunbo Wahab, in an interview on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily, said even though it was announced that schools would reopen on September 21, it would be done in phases.

“Primary school will not open on 21st, those in primary six will be promoted to JSS 1 using their assessment, while those in SS2 and SSI will resume for few weeks and we see how it goes first and then JSS 3 and others. It is going to be a phase resumption,” he said.

He said the phased resumption would begin on September 14 with tertiary institutions, starting with final year students.

Wahab said after their examination, those in penultimate year could resume.

“We will start with our final year students, we will not put all our students on campus at the same time. We have visited all the schools in Lagos State and we have put in place requirements that will enable them be safe. All will not come at the same time,” he said.



