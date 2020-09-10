The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the resumption of Lagos-Ogun Mass Transit Train Services (MTTS) from Monday after five months of suspension to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Jerry Oche, the District Manager, NRC, Lagos, made the announcement in a statement on Thursday by Dr. Khadijah Aroyewun–Adekomaiya, the District Public Relations Officer.

Oche said: “NRC is set to resume its Mass Transit Train Services on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

“The resumption is coming after a compulsory shutdown of train operations on March 23, 2020 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“Following the guidelines set by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for the reopening of rail transportation within established parameters, the Nigerian Railway Corporation has made important changes to the delivery of services on its Mass Transit Trains.

“Our MTTS would now cost N460 flat per trip and the trains would no longer stop at some stations.”

According to him, trains originating from Ijoko will only stop at Ebute Metta Junction and Iddo stations.

He added that the return trains originating from Iddo would terminate at Ijoko only.

"It is to be noted that the MTT train would leave Ijoko by 6.30 am and Iddo by 17.30 pm.





“In strict adherence to NCDC’s guidelines for public engagement, no passengers would be allowed to board the train without a face mask and hand sanitiser.

“This is an addition to the measures the NRC management have taken to ensure proper social distancing while boarding and onboard the MTTS,” Oche added.

According to him, in addition to strict social distancing measures on board the Mass Transit Trains, seats marked ‘X’ are NOT to sit on.

“This will not be tolerated. It is to be noted that defaulters of these laid down rules would be prosecuted,” the NRC boss said.

MTTS flat fares between Iddo in Lagos and Ijoko/Kajola in Ogun had been N230 per trip before services were terminated in March.

The trains originating from Iddo also, before the new rule, usually stopped in various railway stations including Ebute Metta, Yaba, Mushin, Oshodi, Sogunle, Agege, Iju, Agbado, Itoki, Opo Suuru, Ijoko before terminating at Kajola.