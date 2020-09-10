By News Agency

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp on Thursday said he was not worried by his side’s lack of transfer activity as against other clubs such as Chelsea.

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea have spent nearly £200 million pounds on at least four players.

These are Kai Havertz from Leverkusen (71 million), Timo Werner from Leipzig (45 million), Hakim Ziyech (33 million) and Ben Chilwell from Leicester (50 million).

Klopp added that they (Liverpool) have only signed Kostas Tsimikas for 11.7 million pounds because the “uncertainty” of coronavirus is “less important for some.”

“We cannot change that overnight and say `now we want to behave like Chelsea,” Klopp said.

“Clubs are in different situations and we are living in uncertainty in the world.

“For some clubs, it seems to be less important how uncertain the future is because they are owned by countries, owned by oligarchs, and that is the truth.”

Liverpool have a different outlook on transfers after using the sale of Phillipe Coutinho to FC Barcelona in 2018 to complete record signings of defender Virgil van Dijk and goalkeeper Alisson.





As a result, Klopp built a team that reached two UEFA Champions League finals.

They are now starting the new English Premier League (EPL) season as defending champions for the first time in 30 years.

“We are a different kind of club,” added Klopp.

“We reached the Champions League final two years ago, won it the following year and won the Premier League by being the club we are.’’