By Ugwu Donald

At least 5000 card readers may have been consumed by fire which gutted headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Akure, Ondo state on Friday this evening, according to News Agency of Nigeria.

According to the report, the fire which started at about 7.30pm destroyed the readers packed in a container.

Adanalwo Philips, Ondo Chief Fire Officer, was quoted by Saharareporters as confirming that efforts are on to put the fire incident under control.

“The fire only gut a container in a confined section, which is very close to the office of the Commission.

“It was about spreading inside the offices when we raced to the venue but we have been able to put the situation under control. It is not what we should worry about,” Philips was quoted as saying

The Ondo State Governorship election has been scheduled to hold on 10, October, 2020. It was not known if the destruction of card readers, a key element for validation of the identity of voters will affect the less that a month away gubernatorial poll.

INEC has not spoken on the fire incident as at the time of filing in this report.

