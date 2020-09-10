Newly promoted premier league side Fulham has announced the signing of Paris Saint-Germain goalie Alphonso Areola on loan.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper would remain at the London club throughout the 2020/21 season with an option of making the deal permanent.

Last season, Areola played between the sticks for Real Madrid. He was loaned to the Spanish club in a deal that saw Keylor Navas move to France.

Upon signing for Fulham, Areola said he was very happy the deal pulled through.

He said further that Fulham are a historic club in London and that he has heard a lot about the stadium.

“I hope this season will be a good one for us. I want to bring my energy and do everything for this team to keep us where we belong to be”, he said.