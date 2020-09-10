By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Pastors are supposed to be men of God filled with grace and auction as they carry the messages from God and deliver them to the people for them to live godly lives. Their utterances must be in line with what the Bible teaches.

For instance, in Colosians 4:6 says “Let your speech be always with grace, seasoned with salt, that ye may know how ye ought to answer every man,” and Ephesians 4:29 says “Let no corrupt communication proceed out of your mouth, but that which is good to the use of edifying, that it may minister grace unto the hearers.”

In recent times, some prominent Nigerian pastors have uttered words that shocked many of their followers and set the internet on fire with sharp criticism.

Here is the list:

1. Pastor Enoch Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adeboye is the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, popularly referred to as ‘Daddy GO.’ Adeboye is respected worldwide and a revered man of God, but he recently faltered with his choice of words.

On June 7, 2020, a viral video hit the internet where Adeboye threatened to kill anyone who messed around with is wife.





According to him, “You have heard me say it before. You can do whatever you like to me, you can criticize me, you can insult me, you can trample on me, I will only pray for you. But if you mess around with my wife, I will kill you.

“I will kill you so thoroughly you won’t even be able to rise on the resurrection morning. When some people ask how are you going to do that, I tell my daddy to send you to hell straight away, so that there will be no need to come forward for judgement.”

Many took to twitter to criticise Daddy GO for the ungodly utterance. Adeboye’s words sharply deviated from Biblical standard.

2. Pastor David Ibiyeomie

Pastor David Ibiyeomie is the founder of Salvation Ministries, Port Harcourt, Nigeria. The ministry is one of the biggest in Port Harcourt and commands huge followership. He is also a disciple of Bishop David Oyedepo, presiding Bishop, Living Faith Worldwide.

Many were shocked few days ago when Ibiyeomie lost his cool and attacked critic, Daddy Freeze for speaking against his mentor, Oyedepo. Ibiyeomie threatened to kill Daddy Freeze and called him a bastard. As soon as the video hit online, thousands of criticisms and comments followed.

According to Ibiyeomie, “I can’t be alive and you insult my father. The day Daddy Freeze insults Oyedepo, I will deal with him and arrest him. Who gave birth to you? Do you have a father? Show us his picture.

“Oyedepo will not talk but I can’t be alive and you insult my father. I curse the day you were born. I will tear you into pieces you bastard. He is insulting him because he has no father.

“You can never insult a father if you have one, be warned. A man whose wife left him, has no good job, will be insulting my father and people will be laughing online. I will never be alive to see such and do nothing again.”

3. Apostle Johnson Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman is the President, Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide. He commands huge followership and is known for several predictions.

Sometimes ago, Suleman, while reacting to killings in some parts of the country rained curses on the killers and their unborn generations.

“Anyone that is buying arms and sponsoring the killings in Nigeria, may his generations be wiped out to the 7th generation.”

While it is good for Suleman to pray against killing, it is unscriptural to pray that God should wipe out their generations unborn.

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop Oyedepo is the presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide. Oyedepo commands huge followership and has been known for his frankness when it comes to national issues.

Sometimes ago, Oyedepo missed it. He placed curses on alleged Fulani herdsmen who killed one of his pastors, Jeremiah Omolewa.

The bishop was visibly angry when he placed the curses.

Oyedepo continued: “Just last Sunday night for those of us who may have heard the news, one of our pastors was hacked down by Fulani herdsmen from Abuja to Kaduna. I want you to know that it’s the last they will do because I am going to lead you now to release curse of God upon his assailants and all their backers.

“Except I am not sent, their end has come. This evil system will crash. And I am speaking as a Prophet, not as a pastor, like somebody walking on the street. This evil system that has no value for life, this wicked system – Fulani demons: In the name of Jesus, their end has come.

“It’s not by force that we live together. Nobody in this land has more stake than me in Nigeria. The church is not begging to live. The church has the legal and divine right to live in this country. You know because the church has played so cheap.

“God curses. He said whosoever curses you, I will curse Gen 12:3. Oh God, confirm your curse upon them.

“Jesus curses. The fig tree which thou curseth is withered away, how quickly Mark 11:21. Release your curse upon these wicked men.

“The Holy Ghost curses. Paul full of the Holy Ghost, looked at that demon called Elymas, released a curse upon him and he went blind same time, Acts 13:9-11. Holy Ghost, release your curse upon these wicked men. They just crossed the red line. They just crossed the red line. They just crossed the red line,” he said.

“It’s a hard thing to kick against the pricks, your end has come, you have just crossed the red line and in the name of Jesus: Cursed art thou and your generations after you; Cursed art thou and your generations after you; Cursed art thou and your generations after you. Cursed art thou tonight.

“Cursed be these Fulani herdsmen, cursed be their generations, cursed be their sponsors in the name of Jesus. In the name of Jesus Christ. How many believe when I pray, God hears? How many believe when I release verdicts, Heaven confirms it? Forget about them!

“You touch my son, how dare you! Can you ever escape? Your charmers can’t help you, your enchanters can’t help you. I release the judgement of God upon all your charmers, all your enchanters, I command waves of insanity over them. Thank You Jesus. Anyone that dares any of you, goes down for you on the spot.”

However, Oyedepo forgot that Stephen was being stoned to death by the Jewish people, but he prayed for them at the point of death and Paul the Apostle was later converted. Our Lord Jesus Christ on the cross prayed: “Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do.”