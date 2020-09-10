By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode on Thursday, frowned at Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for not greeting the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi properly.

Earlier at a recent event in Lagos, Sen. Tinubu was seen sitting with Oniru of Iruland during his coronation ceremony.

The Ooni was also pictured with them, leaning over to speak with Tinubu. However, FFK found this to be ”deeply insulting” for a Yoruba political leader not to rise to greet a Yoruba traditional ruler.

He wrote on his twitter; ”that the Asiwaju of Bourdillon refused to stand up to greet the Ooni of Ife speaks volumes. This was not only deeply insulting to every Ife & indeed son & daughter of Odua but it is also a crying shame.

” Would a northern pol. (political) leader refuse to stand up for his traditional ruler? he asked.

Fani-Kayode was recently ordained as Sadaukin of Shinkafi emirate amidst growing controversy.

