Nigeria’s singer and entrepreneur Davido is back in the social media, since he took his leave on 3 June—14 weeks in all.

In a post on Thursday to promote a new song, Davido asked his 7.5million fans on Twitter whether they have all missed him.

“I heard y’all missed me”, he wrote.

His mean reason for the post was to announce the video of a new song #FEM.

But he also dropped a message to his traducers:

“To the people talking about you because they don’t understand your shine, dey don’t understand your grace, dey don’t understand why they can never be what you are or have what you have..we say #FEM! Shushing face OUT NOW! Visuals out by 7pm WAT!”

The Omo Baba Olowo was also on Instagram where he dropped a similar message.

Early in June, the artiste had shockingly said he was going on retreat from the social media space and plastered this message:

But in recent days, he had featured in other posts.





His post on Twitter was one of the major topics trending on Thursday.