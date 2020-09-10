Actress Dame Diana Rigg, famous for roles including Emma Peel in TV series The Avengers and Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones, has passed away.

The news of Dame’s death was confirmed by her daughter Rachael Stirling.

Rachael Stirling confirmed that her 82-year-old mum died of cancer, after being diagnosed in March.

Rachael added that “She (Dame) spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and deep pride in her profession.”

Dame Diana also played the only woman who became Mrs. James Bond.

She played Tracy, who married George Lazenby’s 007 in the 1969 film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

Reacting to her death, Lazenby said he was “so sad” to hear of her death, Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli also paid tribute.

“We are very sad to hear of the passing of Dame Diana Rigg, the legendary stage and screen actress who was much beloved by Bond fans for her memorable performance as Tracy di Vicenzo in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, the only woman to have married James Bond.”

“Our love and thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time,” Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli stated.





A twitter user wrote: “One of the very best Bond girls and always will be. A few weeks ago I watched her in The Avengers again where she was equally great. RIP Mrs. Rigg.”

Another Twitter user said: “Fantastic, beautiful and highly likable actress who was in one of the best Bond movies of all. AND in The Avengers. AND in Game of Thrones. AND in Doctor Who. That is an impressive list. RIP.

Diana Rigg was also honored by Game of Thrones official account

Be a dragon.

The realm will always remember Diana Rigg. — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) September 10, 2020