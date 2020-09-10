Napoli’s football club president Aurelio De Laurentiis has contracted Covid-19, the club announced Thursday, a day after meeting other Serie A club officials.

A statement from the club said: “SSC Napoli can confirm that club president Aurelio De Laurentiis has tested positive for COVID-19 following testing yesterday.”

However, no further details were provided by the club but Italian news reports said De Laurentiis showed symptoms of the disease when meeting other Serie A officials in Milan on Wednesday to discuss TV rights and the resumption of Italy’s top professional league competition.

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, De Laurentiis initially thought his higher temperature was the result of indigestion after eating oysters.

He was, however, informed about his COVID-19 status in the evening after the Milan meeting.

He then immediately warned other delegates attending the meeting as well as journalists who spoke to him, news reports said.