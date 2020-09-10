Belgium international, Michy Batshuayi has agreed to join Crystal Palace on loan for the 2020/21 campaign.

This is after the striker extended his contract with Chelsea by one year. Previously, speculations have linked the 26-year-old with a move to Selhurst Park Stadium.

Since arriving at Chelsea from Marseille in the summer of 2016, Batshuayi has scored 25 goals in 77 appearances for the Blues. He has also scored a number of pivotal goals for the blues.

Batshuayi’s lone goal at West Bromwich Albion in May 2017 sealed Chelsea’s fifth Premier League title. In his second, he netted another iconic late goal for Chelsea as they won away to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Batshuayi’s loan move to Crystal Palace sees him return to the south London club where he spent four months in the first part of 2019.

The Belgian has also had a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund and Valencia.