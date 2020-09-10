Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has been having quite an unstable week, as she remembered her mother who died almost 33 years ago.

Dikeh lost her mother when she was only 3 years old. She was raised by her step-mother, who has two children.

The third of five children, Tonto was born into a family of seven from Obio-Akpor, a LGA in Rivers State, and is of Ikwerre descent.

Read her caption below, after she shared an identical photo of her late mother:

I have had the worst day today with my mood, I did it all to be on check..

I was so happy but crying un controllable…

I prayed, I listened to the Holy Spirit, I followed his instructions..

I made people happy while I was super unstable today..

I was so dedicated to making people smile because I so desperately wanted to be me Today..

Well I only just Remembered that TODAY almost 33years ago i Lost my MUM ON THIS SAME DAY….

Hence, the unstable Mood.. Indeed,

#Blood is thicker than water😢

I’m glad she led me to do some good today😊

RIP MUMMY WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU…