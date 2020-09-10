Tonto Dikeh remembers late mum

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has been having quite an unstable week, as she remembered her mother who died almost 33 years ago.

Dikeh lost her mother when she was only 3 years old. She was raised by her step-mother, who has two children.

The third of five children, Tonto was born into a family of seven from Obio-Akpor, a LGA in Rivers State, and is of Ikwerre descent.

Read her caption below, after she shared an identical photo of her late mother:

I have had the worst day today with my mood, I did it all to be on check..
I was so happy but crying un controllable…
I prayed, I listened to the Holy Spirit, I followed his instructions..
I made people happy while I was super unstable today..
I was so dedicated to making people smile because I so desperately wanted to be me Today..

Well I only just Remembered that TODAY almost 33years ago i Lost my MUM ON THIS SAME DAY….
Hence, the unstable Mood.. Indeed,
#Blood is thicker than water😢

I’m glad she led me to do some good today😊

RIP MUMMY WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU…