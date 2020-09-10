By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The burial rites for Sir Charles Amaechi, brother of Transportation minister, Rotimi Amaechi, will begin today with a vigil mass.

The mass will hold at the Christ the King Catholic Church, Sangana Street, Diobu, Port Harcourt.

Another vigil mass is scheduled for Friday 11 September at the St Theresa Catholic Church, Ubima, according to Rotimi Amaechi.

The internment of the deceased will take place on 12 September, also at Ubima, after a funeral mass at St Theresa Catholic Church

Sir Charles Amaechi died at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Rivers State, on 12 June.

He was 64 years old.

Until his death, he was a Knight of the noble order of St Mulumba, Our Lady of Lourdes, Creek Road Sub-Council, Port Harcourt.