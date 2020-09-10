By Ayodele Efunla

Ahead of the 2020 Independence Day celebrations, makers of Orijin, Nigeria’s fruit and herbal beverage, has created a social platform encouraging Nigerians to talk about the love for Nigeria, in collaboration with artistes like Brymo, Ibejii, and Bolanle Ninolowo (Nino B).

The newly released campaign video, showcases Nigerians from different walks and background, airing their views, their heartfelt love, hopes, and pledges to our beloved nation.

Speaking on the heartwarming project, Adenike Adebola, Marketing & Innovation Director, Guinness Nigeria said, “As a flag bearer of our tradition and culture, it felt fitting for Orijin to create a social platform that celebrates who we are as Nigerians; our ORIJINality and resilience as a people as we approach our 60th Independence Anniversary.”

Uche Onwudiwe, Marketing Manager of Mainstream Spirits added, “Nigeria, like the rest of the world has awoken to a new normal and there is no better time for us to reflect, and harness that which makes us unique; our rich culture and collective values.”

Join the conversation online, share a video of you talking to Nigeria with #OrijinalTalk and @orijin_nigeria

Watch the #OrijinalTalk video below;