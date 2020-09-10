By Kazeem Ugbodaga

President of the African Development Bank, AfDB, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina is currently in a ‘closed door’ meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock, Abuja.

The visit on Thursday was the first since he was re-elected for a second term as president of the bank.

The AfDB president reportedly stormed the State House, Abuja this afternoon and immediately entered into a ‘closed door’ meeting with Buhari.

Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant on New Media to Buhari disclosed this on his twitter handle on Thursday.

“President of the African Development Bank, Nigeria’s Dr Akinwumi adesina visits the State House, Abuja this afternoon, his first visit since after his re-election last month, now in a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari,” he tweeted.

