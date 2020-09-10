By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija housemate, Emuobonuvie Akpofure widely known as Neo has urged his love interest, Vee to end the rift between her and fellow housemate, Nengi.

On Wednesday night, both female housemates started avoiding each other after Nengi broke Vee’s makeup.

Kiddwaya, who noticed the tension between Vee and Nengi approached Neo to talk about the situation.

Responding, Neo said it is a small issue which should not linger, adding that this is not the reason they are in the house.

Neo further advised Vee to talk to Nengi on Thursday morning and reconcile their issues.

“I know you’re upset but if Nengi approaches you, please settle it. This house is too small to keep malice.

“If something happens, you should clear the person and move on,” he said.