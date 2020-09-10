By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija housemate, Rebecca “Nengi” Hampson, has said she will not address anything that happened in the house when she comes out of the show.

The Bayelsa-born former model revealed this on Wednesday during a conversation with Kiddwaya in the garden.

According to her, she would not address anything that comes out of the house but continue with her normal life.

“I’m not perfect; whatever happened in the house has gone.

“When I’m out, I’ll continue my normal life and do not need to address anything from here,” Nengi told Kiddwaya.

A viral video had emerged of Ozo allegedly touching Nengi’s breast in bed.

Nengi was also seen in shower with Kiddwaya and stirred speculations of a possible relationship with the billionaire’s son outside the house.