By Jennifer Okundia

Praise Nelson, former Big Brother Naija housemate and 28-year-old dancer from Enugu State, Nigeria, shows off beautiful pictures on his timeline.

The BBN star was a winner at the K-Pop World Festival, South Korea 2015 and won third place at a national Dance Competition in 2010.

Praise who was a source of entertainment and one of the most social housemate during his stay in Biggie’s house, is also a fitness and personal trainer and a certified Latin ballroom expert.

In a statement, he said:

This wave about to hit like…… Allow me to reintroduce myself, my name is Mr Hot Caramel.

The cruise/vibes king himself

The king of the dance floor.



