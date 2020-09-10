By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Arsenal, with adidas Football, have unveiled their third kit for the 2020-21 season.

And it came right on time for the first match of the English Premier League.

Arsenal’s new shirt colours are intended to represent the lights and atmosphere that illuminate Emirates Stadium during a night match.

The club’s third kit comes after Chelsea and Manchester United have also flaunted their new kits.

While Manchester United unveiled their Zebra-style shirt on Tuesday, Chelsea unveiled theirs on Monday.

In a statement by Arsenal, the kit would be worn by the squad in their first Premier League match against Fulham on Saturday.