By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Arsenal have released a film titled ‘This Is Family.’

The release coincided with the unveiling of the club’s third kit, designed by adidas Football.

The film, with a teaser uploaded on You Tube today, is aimed at explaining the importance of being part of the Arsenal family and what it means to be part of the club.

The club’s gaffer and former captain Mikel Arteta speaks to the Arsenal community in the film.

He explains the importance of being part of the Arsenal family and what it means to him to be part of the club.

A couple of Arsenal legends such as Kanu Nwankwo and Dennis Bergkamp also appear.

The film also features women’s footballer of the year Vivianne Miedema and teenager Bukayo Saka.

Fans from all walks of life and all parts of the Arsenal community are also featured.





watch the video:

