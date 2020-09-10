By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The 2020/21 premier league season is set to begin in two days. Several premier league clubs have been active in the transfer market towards improving their squad ahead of the new season.

The transfer window has been opened since July 27 for 10 weeks as it would be closing officially October 5.

However, with about three weeks still left for teams to buy and sell players, the EPL is set for kickoff on Saturday, 12 September.

A lot of players have joined new teams while some have left for other clubs. P.M News draws an alphabetically ordered list of players who have joined and left every premier league club.

Arsenal

The North London club has been very active in the market with speculations linking several players in and out of the club.

Completed Signings

Willian (Free transfer from Chelsea)

Gabriel Magalhaes (Lille £27m)





Departures

Konstantinos Mavropanos ( Loan VfB Stuttgart)

Aston Villa

Villa were lucky to not to have been relegated last season. However, they have not been very active in the transfer window.

Completed Signing

Ben Chrisene (Exeter City)

Matty Cash (Nottingham Forest)

Ollie Watkins (Brentford £28m)

Departures

Callum O’Hare (Coventry City)

Kelsey Mooney (Scunthorpe United)

Ross McCormack (Released)

Matija Sarkic (Wolves)

James Chester (Stoke City)

Brighton

The seagulls or Albions as they are called also were quiet in the transfer market. They have made very few signings.

Completed Signing

Joël Veltman (Ajax)

Adam Lallana (Free transfer from Liverpool)

Departures

Anthony Knockaert (Fulham)

Beram Kayal (Released)

Aaron Mooy (Shangai SIPG)

Shane Duffy (Celtic loan)

Glen Murray (Watford loan)

Martin Montoya (Real Betis)

David Button (West Bromwich Albion)

Burnley

Burnley also currently are not active in the transfer market.

Completed Signing

Will Norris (Wolves)

Departures

Joe Hart (released)

Jeff Hendrick (Released)

Aaron Lennon (Released)

Ryan Cooney (Loan )

Adam Phillips (Loan)

Chelsea

Arguably, the London club is busiest in the transfer market.

Completed Signing

Timo Werner (RE Leipzig)

Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Hakim Zeyich (Ajax)

Malang Sarr (Nice)

Ben Chilwell (Leicester)

Thiago Silva (Free transfer from PSG)

Departures

Pedro (Roma)

Willian (Released)

Ethan Ampadu (Loan Sheffield)

Crystal Palace

Crystal palace unlike their London neighbours have been silent in the transfer window.

Completed Signing

Nil

Departures

Nil

Everton

The Merseyside team have been active in the market adding some top names into their squad

Completed signing

Allan (Napoli)

James Rodriguez (Real Madrid)

Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford)

Departures

Morgan Schneiderlin (Nice)

Maarten Stekelenburg (Ajax, released)

Leighton Baines (Retired)

Oumar Niasse (Released)

Fulham

The newly-promoted side has been active recently. In less than 48 hours, Fulham completed the signing of four players.

Completed signing

Alphonso Areola (Loan PSG)

Harrison Reed (Southampton)

Mario Lemina (Southampton, loan)

Ola Aina (Loan Torino)

Kenny Tete (Lyon)

Departures

Luca de la Torre (Released)

Leeds

Leeds alongside Fulham just got promoted into the Premier League. The team has not been active in the transfer market

Completed signing

Joe Gelhardt (Wigan Athletic)

Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia)

Departures

Nil

Leicester City

Leicester struggled last season to make it into the top four. Eventually, they were not able to break in. They have also not been active in the transfer market.

Summer signing

Timothy Castagne (Atalanta)

Departures

Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

Liverpool

The defending champions so far have made only 1 signing.

Summer signing

Kostas Tsimikas (Olympiacos)

Departures

Adam Lallana (Brighton)

Dejan Lovren (Zenit)

Nathaniel Clyne (released)

Manchester City

The runners up last season are very active in the transfer market. Rumors linked Lionel Messi to the blue side if he was to depart Barcelona.

Summer Signing

Ferran Torres (Valencia)

Nathan Ake (Bournemouth)

Departures

Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)

David Silva (Real Sociedad, free)

Claudio Bravo (Real Betis, released)

Manchester United

Manchester United have been passive so far in the market. Speculations, however, have been linking them with a series of players.

Summer Signing

Donny van de Beek (Ajax)

Departures

Alexis Sanchez (Inter)

Angel Gomes (Lille, released)

Newcastle United

Newcastle has been active in the market making a number of signing to improve its squad.

Summer signing

Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth, free)

Jeff Hendrick (Burnley, free)

Callum Wilson (Bournemouth)

Jamal Lewis (Norwich)

Departures

Luke Charman (Nottingham Forest, released)

Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest, released)

Rob Elliot (Released)

Sheffield United

The blades so far in the transfer market have not been active. However, they have managed to sign a few players to further strengthen their squad.

Summer signing

Aaron Ramsdale (Bournemouth)

Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea, loan)

Departures

Mark Duffy (Fleetwood, free)

Callum Robinson (West Brom)

Southampton

Southampton in the transfer market have also not been active.

Summer signing

Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham)

Departures

Cedric Soares (Arsenal)

Maya Yoshida (Released)

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham)

Harrison Reed (Fulham)

Mario Lemina (Fulham, loan)

Tottenham

Tottenham so far in the market, have made a number of signing. However, the London sides are still being linked with a number of players.

Summer signing

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton)

Joe Hart (Burnley, free)

Matt Doherty (Wolves)

Departures

Victor Wanyama (Montreal Impact)

Timothy Eyoma (Lincoln, loan)

Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton)

Jan Vertonghen (Benfica, released)

Michel Vorm (Released)

West Brom

West Brom have not been very active in the transfer market so far.

Summer signing

Callum Robinson (Sheffield United)

Cédric Kipré (Wigan)

Grady Diangana (West Ham)

Departures

Chris Brunt (Bristol City, released)

Jonathan Leko (Birmingham City)

West Ham

West Ham have not been active so far in the market.

Summer signing

Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague)

Ossama Ashley (Wimbledon)

Departures

Pablo Zabaleta (Released)

Wolves

Wolves were denied another Europa League opportunity after Arsenal’s victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup final. The team so far in the transfer market have not been active.

Signing

Matija Sarkic (Aston Villa)

Marcal (Lyon)

Fabio Silva (Porto)

Departures

Matt Doherty (Tottenham)