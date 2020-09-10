By Muhaimin Olowoporoku
The 2020/21 premier league season is set to begin in two days. Several premier league clubs have been active in the transfer market towards improving their squad ahead of the new season.
The transfer window has been opened since July 27 for 10 weeks as it would be closing officially October 5.
However, with about three weeks still left for teams to buy and sell players, the EPL is set for kickoff on Saturday, 12 September.
A lot of players have joined new teams while some have left for other clubs. P.M News draws an alphabetically ordered list of players who have joined and left every premier league club.
Arsenal
The North London club has been very active in the market with speculations linking several players in and out of the club.
Completed Signings
Willian (Free transfer from Chelsea)
Gabriel Magalhaes (Lille £27m)
Departures
Konstantinos Mavropanos ( Loan VfB Stuttgart)
Aston Villa
Villa were lucky to not to have been relegated last season. However, they have not been very active in the transfer window.
Completed Signing
Ben Chrisene (Exeter City)
Matty Cash (Nottingham Forest)
Ollie Watkins (Brentford £28m)
Departures
Callum O’Hare (Coventry City)
Kelsey Mooney (Scunthorpe United)
Ross McCormack (Released)
Matija Sarkic (Wolves)
James Chester (Stoke City)
Brighton
The seagulls or Albions as they are called also were quiet in the transfer market. They have made very few signings.
Completed Signing
Joël Veltman (Ajax)
Adam Lallana (Free transfer from Liverpool)
Departures
Anthony Knockaert (Fulham)
Beram Kayal (Released)
Aaron Mooy (Shangai SIPG)
Shane Duffy (Celtic loan)
Glen Murray (Watford loan)
Martin Montoya (Real Betis)
David Button (West Bromwich Albion)
Burnley
Burnley also currently are not active in the transfer market.
Completed Signing
Will Norris (Wolves)
Departures
Joe Hart (released)
Jeff Hendrick (Released)
Aaron Lennon (Released)
Ryan Cooney (Loan )
Adam Phillips (Loan)
Chelsea
Arguably, the London club is busiest in the transfer market.
Completed Signing
Timo Werner (RE Leipzig)
Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen)
Hakim Zeyich (Ajax)
Malang Sarr (Nice)
Ben Chilwell (Leicester)
Thiago Silva (Free transfer from PSG)
Departures
Pedro (Roma)
Willian (Released)
Ethan Ampadu (Loan Sheffield)
Crystal Palace
Crystal palace unlike their London neighbours have been silent in the transfer window.
Completed Signing
Nil
Departures
Nil
Everton
The Merseyside team have been active in the market adding some top names into their squad
Completed signing
Allan (Napoli)
James Rodriguez (Real Madrid)
Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford)
Departures
Morgan Schneiderlin (Nice)
Maarten Stekelenburg (Ajax, released)
Leighton Baines (Retired)
Oumar Niasse (Released)
Fulham
The newly-promoted side has been active recently. In less than 48 hours, Fulham completed the signing of four players.
Completed signing
Alphonso Areola (Loan PSG)
Harrison Reed (Southampton)
Mario Lemina (Southampton, loan)
Ola Aina (Loan Torino)
Kenny Tete (Lyon)
Departures
Luca de la Torre (Released)
Leeds
Leeds alongside Fulham just got promoted into the Premier League. The team has not been active in the transfer market
Completed signing
Joe Gelhardt (Wigan Athletic)
Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia)
Departures
Nil
Leicester City
Leicester struggled last season to make it into the top four. Eventually, they were not able to break in. They have also not been active in the transfer market.
Summer signing
Timothy Castagne (Atalanta)
Departures
Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)
Liverpool
The defending champions so far have made only 1 signing.
Summer signing
Kostas Tsimikas (Olympiacos)
Departures
Adam Lallana (Brighton)
Dejan Lovren (Zenit)
Nathaniel Clyne (released)
Manchester City
The runners up last season are very active in the transfer market. Rumors linked Lionel Messi to the blue side if he was to depart Barcelona.
Summer Signing
Ferran Torres (Valencia)
Nathan Ake (Bournemouth)
Departures
Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)
David Silva (Real Sociedad, free)
Claudio Bravo (Real Betis, released)
Manchester United
Manchester United have been passive so far in the market. Speculations, however, have been linking them with a series of players.
Summer Signing
Donny van de Beek (Ajax)
Departures
Alexis Sanchez (Inter)
Angel Gomes (Lille, released)
Newcastle United
Newcastle has been active in the market making a number of signing to improve its squad.
Summer signing
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth, free)
Jeff Hendrick (Burnley, free)
Callum Wilson (Bournemouth)
Jamal Lewis (Norwich)
Departures
Luke Charman (Nottingham Forest, released)
Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest, released)
Rob Elliot (Released)
Sheffield United
The blades so far in the transfer market have not been active. However, they have managed to sign a few players to further strengthen their squad.
Summer signing
Aaron Ramsdale (Bournemouth)
Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea, loan)
Departures
Mark Duffy (Fleetwood, free)
Callum Robinson (West Brom)
Southampton
Southampton in the transfer market have also not been active.
Summer signing
Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham)
Departures
Cedric Soares (Arsenal)
Maya Yoshida (Released)
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham)
Harrison Reed (Fulham)
Mario Lemina (Fulham, loan)
Tottenham
Tottenham so far in the market, have made a number of signing. However, the London sides are still being linked with a number of players.
Summer signing
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton)
Joe Hart (Burnley, free)
Matt Doherty (Wolves)
Departures
Victor Wanyama (Montreal Impact)
Timothy Eyoma (Lincoln, loan)
Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton)
Jan Vertonghen (Benfica, released)
Michel Vorm (Released)
West Brom
West Brom have not been very active in the transfer market so far.
Summer signing
Callum Robinson (Sheffield United)
Cédric Kipré (Wigan)
Grady Diangana (West Ham)
Departures
Chris Brunt (Bristol City, released)
Jonathan Leko (Birmingham City)
West Ham
West Ham have not been active so far in the market.
Summer signing
Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague)
Ossama Ashley (Wimbledon)
Departures
Pablo Zabaleta (Released)
Wolves
Wolves were denied another Europa League opportunity after Arsenal’s victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup final. The team so far in the transfer market have not been active.
Signing
Matija Sarkic (Aston Villa)
Marcal (Lyon)
Fabio Silva (Porto)
Departures
Matt Doherty (Tottenham)
