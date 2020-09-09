By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Real Madrid’s head coach, Zinedine Zidane and his Atletico Madrid counterpart, Diego Simeone have emerged sexiest coaches in La Liga Santander.

Both coaches emerged top sexiest coaches in La Liga after JOYclub Spain, an adult entertainment website conducted a poll asking voters to pick the sexiest coaches of Spain’s top division.

¿Cuál es el entrenador de #LaLiga más sexy? ¿Después de un buen partido de #fútbol, lo celebras salvajemente en la cama? ¿O todo depende de si tu #Club gana?

Comparte tu opinión en la encuesta: https://t.co/wJiwMH1ezx pic.twitter.com/ahVvmDvWa3 — JOYclub España (@JOYclub_es) September 2, 2020

Alongside Simeone and Zidane was Celta Vigo’s head coach Oscar Garcia. The three of them emerged top three sexiest coaches in La Liga Santander.

Zidane came atop with 34 percent of the entire vote with Atletico’s Simeone behind him with 24 percent.

Celta Vigo’s Oscar Gracia came third with 6 percent.

Other coaches who featured in the list are Javi Gracia(Valencia), Unai Emery(Villarreal CF), Gaizka Garitano(Athletic Bilbao), Manuel Pellegrini (Real Betis)and Julen Lepotugi of Sevilla.