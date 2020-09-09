Zinedine Zidane: another trophy as sexiest coach

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Real Madrid’s head coach, Zinedine Zidane and his Atletico Madrid counterpart, Diego Simeone have emerged sexiest coaches in La Liga Santander.

Both coaches emerged top sexiest coaches in La Liga after JOYclub Spain, an adult entertainment website conducted a poll asking voters to pick the sexiest coaches of Spain’s top division.

Alongside Simeone and Zidane was Celta Vigo’s head coach Oscar Garcia. The three of them emerged top three sexiest coaches in La Liga Santander.

READ ALSO  Mallorca loss: Madrid have no excuses, says Zidane

Zidane came atop with 34 percent of the entire vote with Atletico’s Simeone behind him with 24 percent.

Celta Vigo’s Oscar Gracia came third with 6 percent.

Other coaches who featured in the list are Javi Gracia(Valencia), Unai Emery(Villarreal CF), Gaizka Garitano(Athletic Bilbao), Manuel Pellegrini (Real Betis)and Julen Lepotugi of Sevilla.