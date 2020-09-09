Former Governor of Zamfara , Abdulaziz Yari said members of the All Progressives Congress in the state are ready for true reconciliation.

Yari, whose faction since 2019 had engaged in a battle of attrition with the Sen. Kabiru Marafa-led faction, led a delegation of Zamfara APC on Tuesday to a meeting with Mai Mala Buni’s national caretaker committee in Abuja

He said that to achieve genuine reconciliation in the state, all the aggrieved parties “must come to a round table with open mind.

“If everyone is ready for reconciliation, we will know because we have been in this game since 1999 and by God’s grace we can predict the future of APC in Zamfara in 2023,” he said.

Meanwhile, members of the Sen. Kabiru Marafa faction have denied taking the party to court after the 2019 general elections.

The National Secretariat of the APC had set up a disciplinary committee to investigate and sanction any member who violated the directive of its NEC for the withdrawal of all subsisting court cases.

Shafi’i Musa, who faced the disciplinary committee on Tuesday in Gusau, later told newsmen that they were not consulted when their names appeared on the court papers.

Musa who was the APC factional Chairman of Bagega Ward in Anka LGA, spoke on behalf of the 147 APC ward Chairmen under Sen. Marafa.

“All our members whose names appeared on the plaintiff’s list were not contacted when taking APC to court.





“We are not in any way among those who took decision to take our party to court, we were not contacted.

“We are tired of self destruction, we are not interested in working for other political parties”, he said.

“On behalf of the APC ward chairmen forum under Sen. Marafa, we are in support of the ongoing efforts by the National Secretariat of the party under Alhaji MaiMala Buni, Governor of Yobe State, to stabilise the party.

“We are also totally and solidly behind the recent move by the State APC Chapter to make our party much stronger”, he added.

The Disciplinary Committee Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ja’o, told newsmen that, “the work of the committee is moving smoothly.

“We are recording various successes more than our expectations.

”Almost more than half of those we invited responded to our call.”

The committee has up to Sept. 19, to submit its report.

“We are going to make our report available to the general public when we conclude the assignment,” Ja’o said.