By Jennifer Okundia

Ayo Balogun, Nigerian star singer and hit maker, popularly known as Wizkid, declares his undying support for award winning songwriter and ‘Duduke’ crooner Simisola Ogunleye aka Simi.

The 31 year old Starboy label pioneer and ‘Joro’ singer, earlier in the year, raised the hopes of his fans that he would drop an album this 2020 and the project is expected to drop whenever Wizzy is ready.

Announcing on Twitter his love for the mum of one, Wizkid is very proud that Simi writes her songs herself. See the post here.

The 32 year old wife of fellow musician Adekunle Gold has also stated in an interview that, she would love a well planned collaboration with Wizkid, which would be magic.

Can’t wait to hear Wizkid x Simi voice on a track 😫❤️ pic.twitter.com/d1Ea2KEUTx — Mally➐ (@1Mally_) September 9, 2020

When will @SympLySimi give us a collaboration with wizkid 😍😍pic.twitter.com/hIgtMisvYq — /\/\|) 🦁 (@MDee_01) September 9, 2020