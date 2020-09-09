Members of the University of Calabar chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) protested non-payment of their allowances at the university premises on Wednesday.

Addressing the protesters, the Chairman of the chapter, Dr John Edor, said the allowances had been owed for several years.

“We are demanding full payment of our entitlements from the management of the University of Calabar.

“Some of the entitlements include promotion arrears, fellowship and conference allowances, and other entitlements.

“Some of the arrears have been owed for more than five years, depending on the individual and all efforts to make the management pay the arrears have failed.

“So, we have no option than to embark on a peaceful protest. When this fails to yield the desired results, we will carry our mats and pillows to occupy the University of Calabar. It is our common heritage.’’

Edor accused authorities of the university of being insensitive to the plight of lecturers even in the face of the current face-off with the Federal Government over the IPPIS issue.

“Even when the Federal Government has refused to pay our salaries, the management could not help us.

“We can no longer meet our family obligations. Lecturers are suffering in the midst of plenty,’’ he said.





However, no principal officer of the university was available to listen to the protesting lecturers.