Media personality, entrepreneur, author and radio girl Toke Makinwa comes through with her latest vlog where she talks about friendly insult.

Talking about the video, the 35 year old ‘On Becoming’ author said:

Welcome to another week of our usual Bants… This week we talk about the friendly way people stylishly insult you under the guise of “Joking” with you. We have them in our lives, those people who style out jabs here and there like they are playing with us but the disrespect! Watch out fo for it and eliminate them immediately cos life is too short and we have all just survived (some still surviving) a pandemic, no need to let people who do so little control your emotions.