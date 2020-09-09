By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Lucy Edet Essien, the recently evicted housemate of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, has a lot to say about the happenings in the house.

In a sit-down with Miz Vic of DSTV Nigeria, Lucy stated that most housemates underrated her and didn’t take her suggestions seriously.

She also said if Nengi wanted to be with Kiddwaya, the disqualified housemate, Erica never stood a chance.

According to her, Nengi and Kiddwaya were more fun and entertaining than Erica and Kiddwaya.

The 30-year-old also talked about her relationship with Praise, Ka3na and how she once advised Erica to stay away from alcohol.

Watch the video below