By Abankula

An Orlando, Florida based Ghanaian pastor, Sylvester Ofori, who shot his wife to death on Tuesday dropped tell-tale signs on Facebook about his unstable mind and violent intent.

On Tuesday morning, 35 year-old Ofori tracked his wife, 27 year-old Barbara Tommey, to her work place at Navy Federal Credit Union and shot her point blank.

The fatal shooting happened outside of the bank near the Mall at Millenia, on Gardens Park Boulevard in Orlando, according to reports.

The Orlando police promptly arrested him, after a search. He was arrested in his apartment and taken into custody.

Yet the tell-tale signs of Ofori’s proclivity to violence were there on Facebook.

In his pinned post he wrote on 22 August, he said: “When you start looking at people’s heart instead of their face, life becomes clear”.





The statement was probably indicative of a sour love affair with Barbara.

On 24 August, he posted: “I truly believe that every single person has to go through something that absolutely destroys them so that they can figure out who they really are”.

Same day, he also wrote, “snakes don’t hiss anymore. they call you babe, bro. or friend”.

On 28 August, Ofori shared another message: “A tiger’s tongue is so strong that it can remove paint from the wall, and help to remove skin from flesh of its prey, classified as the second most dangerous tongue after the tongue of woman.”

The posts were illustrated with fearsome images of a tiger and a serpent.

A day before he shot Barbara, he also dropped this eerie message: “One thing people gotta understand about extremely kind, nice, loving people, is that their other side is just as extreme.”

Then he struck at the bank to kill Barbara. He shot her seven times.

According to Orlando Police, the killing was captured on CCTV.

“You can tell that she was surprised by what was happening,” Police chief Rolon said.

So-called Prophet Sylvester Ofori has reportedly been abusing his wife for a long time.

Due to the abuse, Barbara was persuaded by her family to leave him. But Sylvester tracked her to her workplace.

Jennifer Tommey, issued a statement on behalf of Barbara’s family: It is with great sadness that the Tommey family announces the passing of Barbara Tommey.

“She was shot and killed by her husband this morning in front of her Job.

“She was 27 years old. She was a happy person that loved everyone. She loved her family deeply, especially her nieces.

“Please keep the Tommey in your prayers as we try and figure out what the next steps are.

“If you are in a abusive relationship and need help please Call National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-7233”.