By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal Office, has arrested twin brothers: Kehinde and Taiye Adebayo over their alleged involvement in offences bordering on internet fraud.

This is contained in a press statement released by Dele Oyewale, Head, Media & Publicity of the EFCC.

Following intelligence received by the Commission on their activities, the duo were arrested on Tuesday, at their hideout.

Investigations on their phones and laptops linked them to the alleged offence.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.