The President of the United States of America Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

This came after Trump helped broker a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates in August.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, who submitted Trump’s nomination said he has done more to create peace than most other Peace Prize nominees.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Tybring-Gjedde, a four-term member of parliament who also serves as chairman of the Norwegian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, told Fox News.

This is the second time Tybring-Gjedde submitted a nomination for Trump.

The first was in 2018, following the US president’s summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump, however, lost the award to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.