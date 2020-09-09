Trump speaks at the North Carolina rally

US President Donald Trump has told his supporters that it will be an insult for the United States to have Senator Kamala Harris as President.

It’s a curious statement to make, as Trump may already have thought that his rival Joe Biden will not be able to complete his four year-term, if he topples him in the November election.

A death wish of sorts.

Trump spoke Tuesday at a campaign rally in at Smith-Reynolds Regional Airport in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

According to him, “nobody likes” Democratic vice presidential nominee and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and that she “could never be the first woman president” of the US.

“That would be an insult to our country,” Trump said.

“If our foreign adversaries were devising a scheme to cripple America, they could hardly do better than the Biden-Kamala Harris [ticket],” he said.

Then he gave a comical play-by-play of Kamala’s “freefall” campaign to be the Democratic presidential nominee.

(Watch the video: