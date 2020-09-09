US President Donald Trump has told his supporters that it will be an insult for the United States to have Senator Kamala Harris as President.

It’s a curious statement to make, as Trump may already have thought that his rival Joe Biden will not be able to complete his four year-term, if he topples him in the November election.

A death wish of sorts.

Trump spoke Tuesday at a campaign rally in at Smith-Reynolds Regional Airport in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

According to him, “nobody likes” Democratic vice presidential nominee and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and that she “could never be the first woman president” of the US.

“That would be an insult to our country,” Trump said.

“If our foreign adversaries were devising a scheme to cripple America, they could hardly do better than the Biden-Kamala Harris [ticket],” he said.

Then he gave a comical play-by-play of Kamala’s “freefall” campaign to be the Democratic presidential nominee.

(Watch the video:



