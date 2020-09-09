After more than a decade, one of America’s leading reality shows, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” will be saying goodbye.

Kim Kardashian-West posted the family announcement on Tuesday on Twitter, without further explanation.

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye.

“We’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey.

“We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years —through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children,” said the statement.

Besides Kardashian West, others signing on were Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner; Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian, and Scott Disick.

The show’s home, the E! network, said it’s a delayed farewell.

The new season begins Sept. 17, with the final season to air in 2021.

