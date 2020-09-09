Cristiano Ronaldo has stated that he has nothing to prove after becoming the second man in history to score a century of international goals.

Ronaldo achieved the remarkable feat on Tuesday while playing for the national team for the first time in 2020.

However, prior to the game on Tuesday against Sweeden, there were opinions that Portugal might be better without Ronaldo as he missed their 4-1 win over Croatia with an injury.

Ronaldo, however, showed up with his head high and his brace secured a 2-0 victory over the Swedes in the UEFA Nations League – his 100th and 101st international goals.

Speaking after the game, Ronaldo said: “I didn’t follow the comments. It’s an opinion.

“What I have done in my career speaks for itself. No, I have to prove nothing to anyone, and when I have to prove it, I show it on the pitch.”

On his milestone goal, the Portuguese captain said: “I am very happy. Firstly, because the team won, which was the goal we had. Then the 100 mark and then the 101, with two goals, makes me very happy.

“Now the future is only for God. I feel good, I feel good for playing with these young players.”