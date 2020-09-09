Serena Williams has advanced to the 2020 U.S Open semi-final, making it her 39th Grand Slam Semi-Final.
The American achieved the remarkable feat by defeating Pironkova 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday evening.
More details shortly.
Wednesday, September 9, 2020 8:09 pm | Nigeria News | 0 Comment(s)
Serena Williams has advanced to the 2020 U.S Open semi-final, making it her 39th Grand Slam Semi-Final.
The American achieved the remarkable feat by defeating Pironkova 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday evening.
More details shortly.
What do you think?